Celtics keep rolling with 111-89 win over Lakers

The Boston Celtics have now won three games in a row by double digits, and eight of their last nine, after crushing the Los Angeles Lakers on the road by a 111-89 final on Sunday.

For the second game in a row, Jaylen Brown and Payton Pritchard led the way for the C's on offense. Brown dropped a game-high 32 points, while Pritchard added 30 off the bench on 10-for-14 shooting (71.4%). Brown shot only 35.7% from the field, but attacked the rim and shot 9-for-12 from the free-throw line.

Lakers stars LeBron James and Luka Doncic combined for 45 points on 18-for-43 shooting (41.9%). Former Celtic Marcus Smart came up empty on the scoresheet, going 0-for-7 from the floor, including 0-for-5 from 3-point range.

After a deadlocked first quarter, the Celtics started to pull away in the second, then put the game away with a 27-18 fourth quarter. They iced the Lakers despite turning the ball over five times in the fourth, compared to just one giveaway for L.A.. But the C's made their shots, shooting 55.6% as a team over the final 12 minutes, against a 9-for-21 quarter (42.9%) for the Lakers.