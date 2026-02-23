2026 NFL Combine preview: 5 stories to watch from a Patriots point of view

It's that time of year again. The NFL offseason and pre-draft process ramp up this week with the 2026 NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

In total, 319 college prospects were invited to this year's Combine. They'll go through physicals that include official height, weight, and other measurments, in addition to the on-field testing. Plus, this is a common time for players to start meeting with representitives of all 32 NFL teams. Each of those is done by position - here's a look at the full schedule for the week...

via NFL.com

This week often gets refered to as a 'fact finding mission' for teams. The Combine shouldn't make or break a player's draft stock (besides maybe a bad medical update), but can allow teams to confirm priors or help act as a tiebreaker for players at the same position graded similiary.

With the New England Patriots picking much later than they have in recent years, for them this year's Combine will be more about the latter. At multiple clear positions of need for the Patriots the board looks crowded, so watching for risers and fallers who their realistic options may or may not be. We'll start along those lines as we get into what to watch for for Patriots fans in this year's NFL Combine.

Sorting out the EDGE class

Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Edge rusher is arguably the strongest position in this class, especially in the top 100. There are a few guys who will simply be out of the Patriots' range like Rueben Bain (although his arm-length measurment will be key) and David Bailey. After that though there's a couple of crowded groups between the middle and end of the first round, and another that should stretch from late in the first round to potentially early in the third.

For the Patriots, that first group is made up of Cashius Howell from Texas A&M, Akheem Mesidor from Miami, and T.J. Parker from Clemson. The odds all three are on the board at Pick 31 are very low going into the Combine, but at least one should be. Who from that group will rise and who will fall during the Combine could help determine that.

Zion Young from Missouri and R Mason Thomas from Oklahoma are currently fringe first-round picks right now. This week will be their chance to show they should be solidified in the top 32, which could put them squarely in the conversation for the Patriots.

If the Patriots don't go with an edge rusher with their top pick there are plenty of other options on Day 2, but again there's not as much consencus right now as to how that group stacks up. There's about seven players projected to go between picks 60 and 100. Projected Patriots fits in that group include Gabe Jacas (pronounced ACK-us, silent J) from Illinois, Derrick Moore from Michigan, Joshua Josephs from Tennessee, Romello Height from Texas Tech, Dani Dennis-Sutton from Penn State, and Malachi Lawrence from UCF.

Speed at wide receiver

Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images

For as much of a big deal as people make the 40-yard dash, speed isn't everything at wide receiver. A good 40 is hardly a guarantee of success, and a player can still be elite without an elite 40 time. For instance, of the top five receivers in the NFL last year, only one ran a 4.46 or better...

Jaxon Smith-Njigba: 4.48-second 40*

Puka Nacua: 4.55 seconds*

George Pickens: 4.47 seconds

Ja'Marr Chase: 4.38 seconds*

Amon-Ra St. Brown: 4.51 seconds

*Pro Day time, did not run at NFL Combine

It's more about looking for functional speed, rather than simply who is the fastest player. That's especially true of the bigger receivers, who may not use speed as their main winning tool.

The main name to know in that case is Denzel Boston from Washington, who is projected to go right around the Patriots pick. At 6-foot-4, 210 pounds he's the kind of big body, expansive catch radius receiver Drake Maye likes throwing to. His top-end speed is a question though - will he run a fast enough time to put him out of the Patriots' range? Or could he end up on the other side of things, and leave the Patriots looking elsewhere?

For Day 2 players, Chris Brazzell from Tennessee has one of the best size/speed ratios in this draft, at 6-foot-5, 200 pounds. A strong 40 for him could significantly increase his stock. His 10-yard split will also be important, to guage not just hit top speed but how quickly he can hit it. Malachi Fields from Notre Dame is a player who teams will be looking for to prove his speed at 6-foot-4, 218 pounds as he brings a number of other strong tools to the table.

On the topic of wide receivers, Louisville's Chris Bell won't be participating in drills as he tore his ACL in December. Prior to the injury, the 6-foot-2, 220 pound wideout was seemingly tracking towards being a first-round pick, but is now expected to go on Day 2. He represents one of the bigger injury questions to be answered in Indy this week, and his recovery status will be evaluated at the NFL Combine giving teams a better idea of where he's at.

The tight end with the most to gain

Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

In a solid tight end class there's plenty to sort out at this position. But the player with the most on the line may be Georgia's Oscar Delp.

Current projections for Delp are all over the map. Some have him going as high as late in the second round, others have him barely sneaking in the top 200.

The reason there's so much variance with him may come down to production versus potential. Delp didn't put up significant numbers at Georgia - in three full years as a starter he caught a total of 70 passes for 854 yards and nine touchdowns, with 20 catches for 261 yards and a touchdown in 14 games last year.

However, there's context behind those numbers. The Bulldogs didn't involve their tight ends much in the passing game, and last year he split time with another good tight end in Lawson Luckie (who is returning to school for 2026). When given an opportunity the 6-foot-5, 245-pound Delp is a fluid mover both as a route runner and after the catch, and can contribute in the run game as a blocker.

Delp should test well as an athlete, which would help his stock significantly. Either way though, his projection should settle a bit after this week.

Offensive lineman arm length

Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Yup, let's talk arm length again.

For one thing, it will just be interesting to see if the NFL corrected the issues that came up last year. As a reminder, across the board the measurements at the NFL Combine came in shorter than they did at the showcase games and pro days, which were about equal. This caused some issues in the evaluation process, and reportedly left teams using numbers other than the Combine due to the inconsistency.

Those differences can be the difference between significant draft placement - and with that significant money - for players. There should be a focus on the NFL cleaning up the issue.

Among the players who the measurements will be key for this year is Caleb Tiernan of Northwestern. With experience at both tackles he could be a fit on Day 2 for a Patriots team that needs depth at both spots and a potential long-term starter at right tackle, but is expected to come in right around the 33-inch threshold at 6-foot-7, 325 pounds.

The 'buzz'

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

In addition to everything that goes on with the prospects, the NFL Combine is really the first time significant rumbles about free agency and other offseason matters start to come out. After all, the event is basically one big NFL networking event with representatives from teams and players all on hand.