Revolution open season with 4-1 defeat at Nashville SC

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (February 21, 2026) – The New England Revolution (0-1-0; 0 pts.) kicked off the 2026 MLS regular season with a 4-1 defeat at Nashville SC (1-0-0; 3 pts.) on Saturday night at GEODIS Park. Forward Leonardo Campana scored New England's first goal of the campaign, assisted by Carles Gil and Tanner Beason, while three of the Revolution's offseason acquisitions made their club debuts.

As the new season got underway, the hosts controlled the early possession and gave New England its first test just before the two-minute mark. Goalkeeper Matt Turner, starting an MLS opener for the fourth time in his career, pawed away a headed shot from Sam Surridge. Surridge finished his next chance in the fifth minute, when a corner kick caromed inside the box and fell kindly to the Englishman, who poked it past Turner. Surridge then doubled Nashville's lead in the 16th minute.

The Revolution settled into the match and produced their first dangerous chance in the 27th minute, set up by Gil. The captain, starting his eighth MLS campaign, fired a cross into the stride of Campana, but the ball took a difficult hop at the last moment, forcing the Ecuadorian's shot over the bar. Nashville regained momentum before halftime with their third goal in the 39th minute, when a deflected cross fell into the path of Hany Mukhtar, who blasted a shot into the roof of the net.

New England struck back early in the second half, finding their first goal of the year through Campana in the 47th minute. Beason, who came on as a concussion substitute for Will Sands late in the first half, touched a pass to Gil along the left flank. The Spaniard centered a cross to Campana, who chested the ball to his feet and drove a shot inside the post. The momentum was short lived, as Nashville's Warren Madrigal buried a rebound in the 49th minute.

Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Saturday's contest saw the club debuts of New England's new trio of young Americans acquired in the offseason, as Griffin Yow, Ethan Kohler, and Brooklyn Raines all earned starts. Defender Andrew Farrell played all 90 minutes at center back to begin his club-record 14th season in New England, paired in the middle with Keegan Hughes.

The Revolution will look for their first points of the new season next Saturday, Feb. 28, on the road at Red Bull New York for a 2:30 p.m. EST kickoff at Sports Illustrated Stadium. Every Revolution match airs on Apple TV (English and Spanish), 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM), and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA (Portuguese).

MATCH NOTES:

New England played its season opener away at Nashville SC for a second straight season. This marks the 18th consecutive season and 30th time in 31 years New England has opened the regular season on the road.

Head Coach Marko Mitrović made his MLS coaching debut on Saturday.

Ethan Kohler logged his MLS debut, one of three starters making their club debut along with Brooklyn Raines and Griffin Yow.

Leo Campana opened his account for 2026, building off a five-goal preseason with his first tally of the campaign.

Carles Gil recorded his first assist of the season, extending his club record to 88 career helpers – the most among active players in MLS.

Andrew Farrell made his first MLS start since July 17, 2024.

Will Sands made his 50th MLS appearance, starting at left back before exiting the game with a head injury late in the first half.

Tanner Beason replaced Sands, logging 46 minutes off the bench and earning a secondary assist on Campana’s opening goal – the fourth helper of his MLS career.