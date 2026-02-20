USA vs Slovakia: Men’s Olympic Hockey Semifinal Preview and Predictions

It was a Hump Day in earnest. USA, Canada, and Finland survived overtime Wednesday to advance to the Men's Ice Hockey semifinals at the 25th Winter Games, while Team USA's next opponent put on the round's only romp. The United States meets Slovakia in Friday's semifinal at 3:10 p.m. EST.

USA netminder Connor Hellebuyck was close to pitching a quarterfinal shutout when Sweden scored to tie Wednesday's tilt 1-1 with 1:31 left in the third period. The Americans rose to the occasion and outshot the Swedes 6-0 in a 3-v-3 overtime, defenseman Quinn Hughes emerging as a superstar for the Stars and Stripes with a rocket of an OT winner. Friday's opposing Slovaks had just as impressive a Q-Final performance in their own way, eliminating Leon Draisaitl and Germany 6-2 in a surprise blowout.

Slovakia, with its 13 European pro skaters, is a trap-game threat for the Americans. Consider that Roman Czervenka of the Czech Extraliga came close to breaking Canada's heart in the Habs' quarterfinal saga. Swiss league goaltender Leonardo Genoni had Finland losing 0-2 prior to Suomi's last-ditch comeback to defeat Switzerland. 2026's Olympic tournament is a reckoning for NHL gurus who look down on Europe's top professionals. Team USA doesn't want to be the next to boost Europe's resume by losing this Friday.

Spread

USA -3 (+105)

Slovakia +3 (-125)

Money line

USA -825

Slovakia +550

Total

Over 6 (-110)

Under 6 (-110)

Note: The above data was collected on Feb. 20, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

USA vs Slovakia Betting Trends

Slovakia has three wins in the last five meetings.

The United States has allowed just 1.5 GPG in Milan.

Totals went under in five of Milan's last seven men's contests.

USA vs Slovakia Injury Reports

United States

Defenseman Charlie McAvoy is probable with a jaw injury.

Defenseman Seth Jones remains out with an upper-body injury.

Slovakia

Defenseman Marik Hrivik remains out with an elbow injury.

USA vs Slovakia Predictions and Picks

Never fear, there's lots of NHL firepower behind Slovakia's semifinal bid. Juraj Slafkovsky of the Montreal Canadiens has seven points in four contests for Slovakia to tie for fifth among scoring leaders. First-line center Adam Ruzicka is a banished NHL skater who is flourishing overseas. Analysts say they have no idea how goaltender Samuel Hlavaj, who plays for the Minnesota Wild's AHL affiliate in Iowa, has a higher save percentage than Jordan Binnington. But Hlavaj is an accomplished Euro veteran who the Minnesota Wild have down in the AHL for a year to get him used to the rink size.

Team USA will try to pierce Hlavaj with a squad that looks better than it did a week ago. Hughes' blue-line corps is proving to be second-to-none at these Olympics, Charlie McAvoy overcoming a jaw injury to lead the USA's transition game that helped the Americans outshoot the Swedes 40-29. At forward, Auston Matthews leads the pack with six points in 12 periods. Team USA's vast depth chart has minted 15 multi-point skaters already despite facing a set of NHL-caliber netminders.