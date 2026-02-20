Sports Hub Underground: The Bruins’ many options at the trade deadline

Matt & Ty return with a new episode, covering a wide range of current sports topics across all four sports. The guys discuss the Olympics, tanking, lockouts, expansion teams, and other items that apply to multiple leagues, before eventually diving into the Bruins around the 30-minute mark.

From there, they go over the state of the roster and their options for possible buying and/or selling at the trade deadline, which is fast approaching. A theme developed: the Bruins have a ton of options for what to do, who to trade/not trade, what kind of moves to make. It makes it hard to predict what they're actually going to do.