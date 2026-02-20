LISTEN LIVE

Sports Hub Underground: The Bruins’ many options at the trade deadline

The guys discuss the Olympics, tanking, and the state of the Bruins ahead of the trade deadline.

Matt Dolloff/
Ty Anderson
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 25: Viktor Arvidsson #71 of the Boston Bruins celebrates with Pavel Zacha #18, Casey Mittelstadt #11 and Andrew Peeke #26 after scoring against the Colorado Avalanche during the first period at TD Garden on October 25, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Matt & Ty return with a new episode, covering a wide range of current sports topics across all four sports. The guys discuss the Olympics, tanking, lockouts, expansion teams, and other items that apply to multiple leagues, before eventually diving into the Bruins around the 30-minute mark.

From there, they go over the state of the roster and their options for possible buying and/or selling at the trade deadline, which is fast approaching. A theme developed: the Bruins have a ton of options for what to do, who to trade/not trade, what kind of moves to make. It makes it hard to predict what they're actually going to do.

Subscribe to the Sports Hub Underground wherever you get your podcasts:

-- Apple
-- Spotify
-- YouTube
-- RSS

boston bruinssports hub underground
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
Related Stories
Feb 20, 2026; Milan, Italy; The United States celebrate a goal scored by Jack Hughes (86) of the United States during the second period against Slovakia in a men's ice hockey semifinal during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
NHLUnited States, Canada set for gold medal game showdownTy Anderson
MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 15: Quinn Hughes #43 and Auston Matthews #34 of Team United States walk to the ice before the Men's Preliminary Group C match between the United States and Germany on day nine of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena on February 15, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
NHLUSA vs Slovakia: Men’s Olympic Hockey Semifinal Preview and PredictionsKurt Boyer
MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 18: Quinn Hughes #43 of Team United States celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal in overtime during the Men's Quarterfinals Playoff match between the United States and Sweden on day 12 of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena on February 18, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
NHLQuinn Hughes scores in OT to lift Team USA to win over SwedenMatt Dolloff
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect