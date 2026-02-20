LISTEN LIVE

Mack Hollins gets surprise payday from Patriots

The New England Patriots are cashing one of Mack Hollins’ contract incentives he barely missed after missing the end of the season.

Alex Barth
Oct 19, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins (13) points after making the first down against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Oct 19, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins (13) points after making the first down against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium.

Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Because he missed the final two games of the regular season with a lacerated spleen, New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins fell just short of a nearly half a million dollar incentive in his contract. However, on Friday we found out the team will be taking care of him anyway.

According to NFL insider Ari Meirov, the Patriots will in fact give Hollins the $400,000 incentive he missed last season. Hollins finished the regular season with 46 catches - he needed 50 to cash in.

That $400,000 actually maxed out the incentives in Hollins' contract for the year. He had two separate $300,000 bonuses trigger at 30 and 40 catches according to Spotrac, so in total he now cashes in on $1 million total in incentives.

Hollins, 32, signed with the Patriots on a two-year, $8.4 million contract including $3.4 million guaranteed back in the spring and became a key part of the team's offense in his first year in New England. Despite missing two games his 46 catches were the third-most on the team (second-most by a wide receiver), going for 550 yards and two touchdowns. Hollins was also a key factor blocking in the run game.

In 2026 Hollins will be in the final year of his contract with the Patriots. He's now set to make a base salary of $4.3 million, with another $1 million available in incentives.

Along with Hollins, the Patriots have a chance to run their entire wide receiver room back with no expiring contracts at the position. However they should have chances to add or upgrade if they want to with a projected $40.6 in cap space and 11 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft.

New England Patriots
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
