Mack Hollins gets surprise payday from Patriots

Oct 19, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins (13) points after making the first down against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium.

Because he missed the final two games of the regular season with a lacerated spleen, New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins fell just short of a nearly half a million dollar incentive in his contract. However, on Friday we found out the team will be taking care of him anyway.

According to NFL insider Ari Meirov, the Patriots will in fact give Hollins the $400,000 incentive he missed last season. Hollins finished the regular season with 46 catches - he needed 50 to cash in.

That $400,000 actually maxed out the incentives in Hollins' contract for the year. He had two separate $300,000 bonuses trigger at 30 and 40 catches according to Spotrac, so in total he now cashes in on $1 million total in incentives.

Hollins, 32, signed with the Patriots on a two-year, $8.4 million contract including $3.4 million guaranteed back in the spring and became a key part of the team's offense in his first year in New England. Despite missing two games his 46 catches were the third-most on the team (second-most by a wide receiver), going for 550 yards and two touchdowns. Hollins was also a key factor blocking in the run game.

In 2026 Hollins will be in the final year of his contract with the Patriots. He's now set to make a base salary of $4.3 million, with another $1 million available in incentives.