Celtics return from break with 11-point road win over Warriors

The Boston Celtics returned from the All-Star break in impressive fashion, scoring a road win over the Golden State Warriors by a 121-110 final.

Payton Pritchard led the C's in scoring with 26 points off the bench in the victory, shooting 10-for-18 (55.6%) from the field and 6-for-11 (54.5%) from 3-point range. Jaylen Brown nearly matched him with 23 points of his own, while shooting an identical 10-for-18. More notable for Brown was that he set a new career-high for a single game with 13 assists, and pulled down 15 rebounds for a triple-double. The 15 boards tied his career-best mark for a single game.

The Celtics outscored the Warriors 38-19 in the second quarter, and led by as many as 34 points in the game. Golden State stormed back with a 37-19 fourth quarter, cutting the deficit to 11 points with 2:57 left in the game, but a Brown fadeaway jump shot was effectively the final dagger, putting the Celtics back up 13 with 1:49 on the clock.