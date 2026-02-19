Will the Raiders get the hefty return they want for Maxx Crosby?

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 17: Maxx Crosby #98 of the Las Vegas Raiders during the NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on November 17, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Cowboys defeated the Raiders 33-16.

There might be no bigger prize potentially available on the veteran market in the 2026 NFL offseason than Las Vegas Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby. The 28-year-old two-time All-Pro is reportedly unhappy with the franchise, and is looking to be traded this spring.

For a team like the New England Patriots looking to boost its pass rush, Crosby is a logical fit. Dianna Russini of The Athletic even told Zolak & Bertrand during Super Bowl Radio Row that Crosby would want to play for Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel.

What would is cost to make that happen? ESPN's Adam Schefter joined Kincade & Salciunas on 97.5 The Fanatic in Philadelphia on Wednesday, and shared what he believes to be the Raiders' asking price.

"I was told that the Raiders don't want to trade him. That if they even contemplated, it would take a Micah Parsons-type package. That's what I was told," Schefter said.

A 'Micah Parsons-type package' would be steep. Parsons, a then-25-year-old three-time All-Pro, was traded from the Dallas Cowboys to the Green Bay Packers for two first-round picks and Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark.

Wanting things is nice, but can the Raiders expect to match that package if they deal Crosby? While Crosby is a fantastic player, he's older and doesn't have the positional versatility Parsons does. He's also coming off of an injury. Schefter weighed in on that idea as well.

"Do I think they're getting two ones and a player? No," Schefter said. "Do I think that they're going to want to trade him? No."

"Any deal developing Maxx Crosby I would think, for the Raiders to make that would absolutely involve a first round pick at the minimum," Schefter added.