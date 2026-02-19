LISTEN LIVE

Celtics sign two players to 10 day contracts

The Boston Celtics have been busy filling out the end of their bench, signing two players to 10-day NBA contracts. 

Colin Kennedy

Apr 7, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Dalano Banton (5) drives the ball against Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Boston has signed Dalano Banton and John Tonje to 10-day contracts, according to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto. 

By signing Banton and Tonje to these short term contracts, it also allows Boston to keep a potential spot open for any buyout candidates. It also helps the Celtics stay under the luxury tax, while meeting the NBA’s roster requirements. 

More importantly, Boston needs to keep a roster spot open for a potential Jayson Tatum return in the coming weeks. Interestingly enough, 10 days from now is March 1, the heavily rumored return date for Tatum. 

Banton is returning to Boston after spending part of the championship winning 2023-24 season with the Cs before being traded to Portland at the deadline. The 26 year old has spent five seasons in the NBA with four teams, averaging 6.7 points in 14 minutes. 

The guard played the best basketball of his professional career with the Trailblazers, averaging just over 16 points for the rest of the 2024 season, and returned the next season and averaged over eight points. 

Banton has struggled to find a permanent home, but his familiarity with Joe Mazzulla could help him stick in Boston the rest of the way. 

Tonje, who was drafted in the second round by Utah last June, was acquired by the Celtics in the Chris Boucher trade. The rookie has had a lot of success in the G League, averaging 18 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

Boston Celtics
Colin KennedyWriter
