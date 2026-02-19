Celtics executive leaves for coaching job with Seattle Storm

Feb 28, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; The Boston Celtics logo is seen on the court beofre the game between the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

A Boston Celtics executive is leaving for the WNBA.

Maine Celtics general manager Jarell Christian is set to become an assistant coach with the Seattle Storm for the upcoming WNBA season. Christian has served as the GM in Maine since 2022, and he also was the head coach in Maine for the 2021-22 season.

During his time as team executive, Maine earned 30+ wins in three-consecutive seasons for the first time in franchise history. Christian also became the first person in NBA history to serve on both the Maine and Boston staffs in a player development role.

Christian also served as a scout for the Atlantic, Central, Pacific and Southeast divisions from 2023-25.