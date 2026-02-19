Celtics executive leaves for coaching job with Seattle Storm

LISTEN LIVE

A Boston Celtics executive is leaving for the WNBA. 

Maine Celtics general manager Jarell Christian is set to become an assistant coach with the Seattle Storm for the upcoming WNBA season. Christian has served as the GM in Maine since 2022, and he also was the head coach in Maine for the 2021-22 season. 

During his time as team executive, Maine earned 30+ wins in three-consecutive seasons for the first time in franchise history. Christian also became the first person in NBA history to serve on both the Maine and Boston staffs in a player development role. 

Christian also served as a scout for the Atlantic, Central, Pacific and Southeast divisions from 2023-25. 

Christian was reportedly a finalist for numerous WNBA head coaching gigs in the last hiring cycle, so this appears to be a first step to the former pro pursuing a head coaching job. 

