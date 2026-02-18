USA vs Sweden: Men’s Olympic Hockey Quarterfinal preview and predictions

It wasn't supposed to be this hard, this soon. Team USA and Canada's romps through the round-robin were expected to produce easier quarterfinal draws against low-end seeds in the Olympics. It so happens that Sweden has drawn the No. 7 seed and Czechia the No. 8 seed, pitting the Maple Leaf against its Nagano nemesis from 1998 while Stars & Stripes faces a more difficult out. Team USA meets Sweden in a Men's Ice Hockey quarterfinal Wednesday at 3:10 p.m. EST.

Will our neighboring rivals stay on a collision course? The odds say that they're poised to do it, maybe with style points to spare. Sweden was embarrassed by Italy in the first period of its debut, going on to fall short versus rival Finland. Team USA, having schooled a formidable Tre Kronor lineup in 2025's IIHF Worlds semis, looks superior to the Swedes after whipping a souped-up Team Germany on Sunday. Sweden defeated an injury-depleted Latvia 5-1 on Tuesday to qualify for the quarterfinal round.

Pressure is the factor that could give Sweden an edge. USA Hockey is boasting its deepest lineup of blue-chips since the United States won 1996's exhibition World Cup. The NHL's involvement in the 25th Winter Games is partly a result of American superstars playing hardball, begging for a chance to win the United States' first gold medals in 46 years. If the United States loses now, it'll be an epic letdown to see Jack Hughes' team knocked out so early in the medal chase.

Spread

USA -1.5 (+102)

Sweden +1.5 (-122)

Money line

USA -230

Sweden +188

Total

Over 6.5 (Ev)

Under 6.5 (-120)

Note: The above data was collected on Feb. 18, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

USA vs Sweden Betting Trends

Team USA is 5-2 in the last seven meetings.

Totals went over in just one of the event's last six games.

Sweden is 1-3 ATS in Milano-Cortina.

USA vs Sweden Injury Reports

United States

Defenseman Charlie McAvoy is probable with a jaw injury.

Defenseman Seth Jones remains out with an upper-body injury.

Sweden

Defenseman Philip Broberg is probable with a shoulder injury.

USA vs Sweden Predictions and Picks

Detroit Red Wings forward Lucas Raymond co-leads Milan with seven assists for Sweden. However, none of Sweden's other skaters are ranked in the event's top 12 in scoring. No Americans are ranking top-10 either, but Auston Matthews' three goals have come with a bevy of hit posts. “Matthews is arguably the best (Team USA skater) ever,” gushes Michael Traikos of The Hockey News.

Italy's short ice surface is a problem for Sweden, and it shows up in the nation's ugly goaltending stats. Filip Gustavsson rates below every Olympic netminder with an elite supporting cast, with exception of Lukas Dostal of Czechia. The Swedes are known to play three wingers and one defenseman at times, patiently crowding opponents on the backcheck until their fierce transition-game produces a rush. In the Unipol Dome, rival teams are blowing past Sweden's blue line with one move, and then controlling the puck.