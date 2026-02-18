Roman Anthony reflects on joining Team USA for World Baseball Classic

Aug 29, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox right fielder Roman Anthony (19) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Three years ago, Roman Anthony found himself in the stands in Miami for the World Baseball Classic championship game between the USA and Japan. Fresh off being drafted by the Red Sox, Anthony had ideas of how good he could become, but the thought of donning the red, white and blue just three years later wasn’t one he was having.

“The last WBC was when I was fresh out of the draft, went with a few guys that I was drafted with and watched one of the games in Miami after a spring training day,” Anthony said. “Just watching it as a fan, it's unbelievable.

“Just getting to take the field with some of the guys who have been a part of that and and have past experience but the biggest thing is just getting the opportunity to represent this country and go out there and give it our best.”

Anthony may have only had a short stint in the majors during his rookie season, but he’s clearly ascended the ranks quickly as he was named as an injury replacement for Corbin Carroll on Team USA for the upcoming World Baseball Classic.

“It’s something you dream of as a kid to be able to get that phone call,” Anthony said. “It was exciting on my end to be able to just get that call.

“Just an unbelievable opportunity. So to even be considered in something like that with the group of guys that are there, it's going to be a blessing for sure that I'm looking forward to.”

Just 71 games into his major league career, Anthony understands that this March can be a learning experience being surrounded by the best players the country has to offer.

“It's amazing,” Anthony said. “Just getting to be around those guys. I think getting that opportunity to be around the game's best and be around so many veteran guys who have done it for such a long time. It'll be a great learning experience for me, but at the same time understanding that there's a goal that we have to try and come out on top.

“I'm super stoked, regardless of where I play or whatever it is. Like this is an amazing opportunity to just be around these guys and be a good teammate and represent this country.”

Anthony will also be taking the field with a former teammate in Alex Bregman, who wasted no time in checking in with the 21 year old.

“He reached out um when it happened and we talked over the phone and he wanted to see where I was at and just kind of like check in,” Anthony said. “Obviously it'll be a great opportunity to take the field with him again.”

After not playing in the postseason last October due to an oblique injury, playing on the stage that the WBC will provide should provide some valuable big-game experience for Anthony.