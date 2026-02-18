Patriots add BJ Edmonds to coaching staff from college level

The New England Patriots are making their first coaching addition of the 2026 offseason. On Tuesday night, Pete Thamel of ESPN reported the team is hiring BJ Edmonds to their staff.

This is a quick turnaround for Edmonds, who had initially been hired as the running backs coach at Southern Miss back in January. Prior to that he'd worked on the defensive side of the ball at Duke, where he primary worked with cornerbacks. Prior to that he was on the defensive staffs at Utah State and Kansas Wesleyan.

Before getting into coaching Edmonds played four years at Arkansas State as a defensive back. He recorded eight interceptions and 19 pass breakups in his career.

Initial reporting did not indicated Edmonds' exact role or title with the Patriots. However the team did promote one of its general defensive assistants recently with Vinny DePalma expected to move to inside linebackers coach with Zak Kuhr officially taking over as defensive coordinator.