Olympic hockey quarterfinal matchups finally set

MILAN, ITALY – FEBRUARY 14: Charlie McAvoy #25 of Team United States walks to the ice before the Men’s Preliminary Group C match between the United States and Denmark on day eight of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena on February 14, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

And then there were eight.

In what's been a rapid-fire Olympic hockey tournament on the men's side, playoff qualifications on Tuesday have set the 2026 games up for a jam-packed Wednesday slate with a trip to the semifinals on the line for the remaining eight.

Here's a full look at how things are shaping up as we enter the home stretch...

Canada (1) vs. Czechia (8)

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 12: Josh Morrissey #44 of Team Canada and David Pastrnak #88 of Team Czechia compete for the puck during the Men's Preliminary Group A match between Czechia and Canada on day six of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Bruins superstar David Pastrnak and his fellow Czech skaters will look to pull off a mega-upset when they go against top-seeded Canada on Wednesday. The Czechs punched their ticket to this showdown with a 3-2 win over Denmark, and will now go head-to-head with Canada for the second time these Olympics.

“We let them win the first one because we knew we were not going to win two in a row against Canada," Avs winger Marty Necas joked after Tuesday's win.

One thing to watch in this one, obviously, will be the play of Pastrnak. Undoubtedly the best player the Czechs have to offer, Pastrnak has not lived up to his standard in this tournament, and he'd be the first to admit it.

“Honestly, I haven't played my best here yet, so just waiting," Pastrnak, who has one goal and four points in four games, said. "Hopefully I saved it for tomorrow."

This game will be at 10:40 a.m. here in Boston.

United States (2) vs. Sweden (7)

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 15: Charlie McAvoy #25 of Team United States looks on in the third period during the Men's Preliminary Group C match between the United States and Germany on day nine of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The No. 2 seed Americans have drawn arguably the toughest first-round matchup possible, with a date with Sweden on deck for Wednesday.

From a Boston standpoint, the American roster is obviously headlined by Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy, who appears set to ditch the bubble after skating without it during Tuesday's practice in Milan. In addition to wearing a letter, McAvoy has posted a plus-2 rating through three games in the 2026 games.

McAvoy's teammate on the Bruins and Team USA, Jeremy Swayman, has been relegated to backup duty after a rough outing against Denmark last weekend.

They'll go up against a Sweden club that punched their ticket to the quarterfinals with a 5-1 win over Latvia on Tuesday. The Swedes have both Elias Lindholm (zero points, minus-3 rating) and Hampus Lindholm on their roster, though the latter was used as an extra defenseman in Tuesday's victory.

That game will have a 3:10 p.m. puck drop.

Slovakia (3) vs. Germany (6)

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 15: Leon Draisaitl #29 of Team Germany looks on in the third period during the Men's Preliminary Group C match between the United States and Germany on day nine of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The first game on deck for Wednesday, Slovakia vs. Germany will feature a showdown of two teams that have surprised to this point, though in opposite directions. Despite being the six seed in this showdown, Germany certainly has the star power on their side in this one with Leon Draisaitl on their roster.

This game will have a 6:10 a.m. puck drop.

Finland (4) vs. Switzerland (5)

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 14: Sebastian Aho #20 of Team Finland celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal in the first period during the Men's Preliminary Group B match between Finland and Italy on day eight of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)