Longtime Patriots assistant named head coach at Phillips Andover

Phillips Andover is dipping into the pro level for its next head coach, tapping a longtime former Patriots assistant in Ernie Adams to take over as interim head coach for the 2026 season as first reported by Recruiting Board’s Alex Agrella.

“Ernie certainly would say that the impact, and his connection to not only Andover football, but Phillips Academy is six decades long,” Phillips Academy athletic director Lisa Joel told the Boston Herald. “So, for those who know Ernie, and Ernie himself, they would say a long journey took him here. He’s been involved with the football program for the last couple of years. For us, it just seemed like the right time, and the right opportunity for Ernie to accept the offer to spend this fall as the interim coach for the 2026 season.”