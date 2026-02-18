LISTEN LIVE

Longtime Patriots assistant named head coach at Phillips Andover

Ernie Adams is moving from the booth to the sidelines this fall.

Colin Kennedy

Dec 29, 2019; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots director of football research Ernie Adams watches the Miami Dolphins during warm-ups prior to their game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Phillips Andover is dipping into the pro level for its next head coach, tapping a longtime former Patriots assistant in Ernie Adams to take over as interim head coach for the 2026 season as first reported by Recruiting Board’s Alex Agrella.

Adams became a sort of mythical figure during his two stints in New England, becoming Bill Belichick’s right-hand man and serving as the franchises’ director of football research during their 20 year run. 

Adams, who is set to turn 73 in March, graduated from Phillips Andover in 1971. 

“Ernie certainly would say that the impact, and his connection to not only Andover football, but Phillips Academy is six decades long,” Phillips Academy athletic director Lisa Joel told the Boston Herald. “So, for those who know Ernie, and Ernie himself, they would say a long journey took him here. He’s been involved with the football program for the last couple of years. For us, it just seemed like the right time, and the right opportunity for Ernie to accept the offer to spend this fall as the interim coach for the 2026 season.”

Adams enters the football program in somewhat of a low point as Phillips Academy only has two winning seasons since 2010. 

New England Patriots
Colin KennedyWriter
Related Stories
A view of New England Patriots helmets on the bench before a game,
NFLPatriots add BJ Edmonds to coaching staff from college levelAlex Barth
Nov 3, 2023; Frankfurt, Germany; Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots logos on a banner at Deutsche Bank Park (Waldstadion). The stadium is site of the 2023 NFL Frankfurt Games between the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs (Nov. 5) and the Patriots and Colts (Nov. 12). Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NFLPatriots make expected defensive coordinator hireAlex Barth
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 21: Brandon Crossley #37 of the New England Patriots tackles Dante Miller #25 of the New York Giants during a NFL Preseason 2025 game between New England Patriots and New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 21, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Giants won 42-10. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)
NFLPatriots bring back cornerback on futures contractAlex Barth
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect