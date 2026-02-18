Longtime Patriots assistant named head coach at Phillips Andover
Ernie Adams is moving from the booth to the sidelines this fall.
Phillips Andover is dipping into the pro level for its next head coach, tapping a longtime former Patriots assistant in Ernie Adams to take over as interim head coach for the 2026 season as first reported by Recruiting Board’s Alex Agrella.
Adams became a sort of mythical figure during his two stints in New England, becoming Bill Belichick’s right-hand man and serving as the franchises’ director of football research during their 20 year run.
Adams, who is set to turn 73 in March, graduated from Phillips Andover in 1971.
“Ernie certainly would say that the impact, and his connection to not only Andover football, but Phillips Academy is six decades long,” Phillips Academy athletic director Lisa Joel told the Boston Herald. “So, for those who know Ernie, and Ernie himself, they would say a long journey took him here. He’s been involved with the football program for the last couple of years. For us, it just seemed like the right time, and the right opportunity for Ernie to accept the offer to spend this fall as the interim coach for the 2026 season.”
Adams enters the football program in somewhat of a low point as Phillips Academy only has two winning seasons since 2010.