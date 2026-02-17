LISTEN LIVE

Kathryn Tappen joins Toucher & Hardy live from Winter Olympics

For once, the time difference pays off.

Adam 12

It was a treat to have an old friend reporting live from the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina on Tuesday morning.

Broadcasting a live morning show isn't easy. Sure, it's fun. But the hours can complicate things. Case in point: booking guests during the week of Super Bowl LX. The Patriots were in Santa Clara. 6-10 a.m. Boston time is 3-7 a.m. Santa Clara time. You see the issue.

Turn your attention to Milan, however, and the issue is solved. 6-10 a.m. Boston time is 12-4 p.m. Milan time. So booking a guest no longer becomes an exercise in asking: "how early will you be up?" Such was the case with an old friend of the show who's in Milan this week.

Kathryn Tappen, Live from the Winter Olympics

Kathryn Tappen does a bit of everything in sports media. Currently, she's covering the 2026 Winter Olympics for NBC Sports. Her focus--as you'd expect if you've been a long-time fan of her work--is on hockey. USA Men's and Women's Hockey, specifically.

Fire up the clip up top for Tappen's takes on both squads. The big take takeaway? While the Women's team is dominating (check out that goal differential), the Men might not have the firepower to match Canada if things break that way. Follow Kathryn for more from Milan.

Adam 12Writer
