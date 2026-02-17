LISTEN LIVE

Patriots make expected defensive coordinator hire

The New England Patriots are reportedly promoting Zak Kuhr to defensive coordinator, after he called plays most of last season.

Alex Barth
Nov 3, 2023; Frankfurt, Germany; Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots logos on a banner at Deutsche Bank Park (Waldstadion). The stadium is site of the 2023 NFL Frankfurt Games between the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs (Nov. 5) and the Patriots and Colts (Nov. 12). Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 3, 2023; Frankfurt, Germany; Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots logos on a banner at Deutsche Bank Park (Waldstadion). The stadium is site of the 2023 NFL Frankfurt Games between the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs (Nov. 5) and the Patriots and Colts (Nov. 12). Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

In a move that was expected at the start of the offseason, the New England Patriots are making Zak Kuhr their titled defensive coordinator. Multiple reports had the hire on Tuesday night.

Kuhr was originally hired by the Patriots as the inside linebackers coach last year, after having spent three years with head coach Mike Vrabel in Tennessee. However, Kuhr took over as defensive play-caller one game into the season when defensive coordinator Terrell Williams was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Williams was cleared to return to work, but last week was promoted to a new "high-ranking role on the coaching staff." That officially opened up the defensive coordinator position ahead of Kuhr's hire.

With Kuhr calling the plays for the significant majority of the season, the Patriots had the fourth-ranked scoring defense in the NFL allowing 18.8 points per game. In the playoffs that number dipped to 13.8 points per game.

Prior to joining Vrabel in Tennessee Kuhr, 37, began his coaching career at the college level. His stops included being the co-offensive coordinator at James Madison in 2015, before going to coach running backs at Rutgers in 2016. He was a co-offensive coordinator again at Texas State in 2017, then an associate head coach there in 2018.

Following that he was a general assistant at Texas, before becoming a defensive quality control coach for the Titans in 2020. From there he was promoted to inside linebackers coach until Vrabel's departure. Between his stops in Tennessee and New England, he was a defensive assistant for the New York Giants in 2024.

Kuhr's promotion could have a trickle-down effect for another coach on the staff too. According to ESPN's Mike Reiss, Vinny DePalma "is expected to elevate" to the inside linebackers coach job. DePalma, who played linebacker at Boston College before being hired by the Patriots in 2024, has been a general defensive assistant in New England the last two years.

New England Patriots
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
Related Stories
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 21: Brandon Crossley #37 of the New England Patriots tackles Dante Miller #25 of the New York Giants during a NFL Preseason 2025 game between New England Patriots and New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 21, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Giants won 42-10. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)
NFLPatriots bring back cornerback on futures contractAlex Barth
Bill Belichick, North Carolina set to play in New England in 2026
NFLBill Belichick, North Carolina set to play in New England in 2026Colin Kennedy
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 14: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots is sacked by Bradley Chubb #2 of the Miami Dolphins during the first quarter in the game at Hard Rock Stadium on September 14, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
NFLDolphins release 2 notable players at Patriots positions of needMatt Dolloff
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect