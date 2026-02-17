LISTEN LIVE

Patriots bring back cornerback on futures contract

On Tuesday, the New England Patriots announced they’ve signed cornerback Brandon Crossley to a futures contract.

Alex Barth
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 21: Brandon Crossley #37 of the New England Patriots tackles Dante Miller #25 of the New York Giants during a NFL Preseason 2025 game between New England Patriots and New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 21, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Giants won 42-10. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 21: Brandon Crossley #37 of the New England Patriots tackles Dante Miller #25 of the New York Giants during a NFL Preseason 2025 game between New England Patriots and New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 21, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Giants won 42-10.

Ishika Samant/Getty Images

The New England Patriots are now up to 14 players signed to futures contracts. On Tuesday, the team announced cornerback Brandon Crossley has signed a futures deal with the team.

Crossley, 25, joined the Patriots as a UDFA out of SMU back in the spring. He was released after training camp but re-joined the team on the practice squad in mid-November, and spent the next month and a half in New England before being released after the regular season. He did not appear in any regular season games.

Now, he'll be back with the Patriots for the start of the new league year in March. Futures contracts are typically minimum-money deals that don't officially kick in until that date (March 11 this year). That allows teams to retain practice squad players before the roster limit expands to 90 players, without having to make any corresponding moves. Only players who were not on an active roster at the end of the previous season are eligible for futures contracts.

Initially, the Patriots signed 11 of their practice squad players to futures deals early last week. That was followed by two more futures contracts later in the week. There's no official limit to how many futures deals a team can sign as long as they remain under the 90-player limit, but typically teams come in well under that to leave room for free agents and draft picks.

New England Patriots
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
