LISTEN LIVE

Bill Belichick, North Carolina set to play in New England in 2026

Belichick is making the trip back to New England.

Colin Kennedy

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media after the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Bill Belichick is coming back to New England. 

North Carolina and Belichick are set to make the trip up the east coast this fall to take on UConn on Nov. 7. The game will mark the first time Belichick will return to the region as a head coach since his departure from the Patriots in early 2024.  

Belichick’s first season as the Tar Heels head coach was far from perfect, going 4-8 and failing to be eligible for a bowl game.  

With the way North Carolina’s schedule is shaping up for 2026, it looks like it is going to be another hard mountain to climb for Belichick. The Tar Heels kick off their season in Ireland against TCU and have marquee matchups with traditional powerhouses in Clemson, Notre Dame and Miami. 

UConn on the other hand is a program on the upswing, coming off a 9-4 campaign in 2025. The Huskies will have a new head coach in Jason Candle after Jim Mora left for Colorado State. 

It will be interesting to see how Belichick’s squad is welcomed in an area filled with fans that cheered for him and his Patriots’s squads for 20 years.

Bill BelichickNew England Patriots
Colin KennedyWriter
Related Stories
Nov 3, 2023; Frankfurt, Germany; Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots logos on a banner at Deutsche Bank Park (Waldstadion). The stadium is site of the 2023 NFL Frankfurt Games between the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs (Nov. 5) and the Patriots and Colts (Nov. 12). Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NFLPatriots make expected defensive coordinator hireAlex Barth
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 21: Brandon Crossley #37 of the New England Patriots tackles Dante Miller #25 of the New York Giants during a NFL Preseason 2025 game between New England Patriots and New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 21, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Giants won 42-10. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)
NFLPatriots bring back cornerback on futures contractAlex Barth
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 14: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots is sacked by Bradley Chubb #2 of the Miami Dolphins during the first quarter in the game at Hard Rock Stadium on September 14, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
NFLDolphins release 2 notable players at Patriots positions of needMatt Dolloff
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect