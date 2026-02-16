Pats Path Forward: Bert Breer talks roster, Diggs

We spent the better part of the week recapping Super Bowl LX. Now it's time to talk about the Pats path forward into the 2026 season.

Who better to talk all about it than Bert Breer? Bert is a senior writer for Sports Illustrated. He covers the NFL and he joins the Toucher & Hardy show every Friday morning--not just throughout the football season--but throughout the year. Bert's good like that.

Fred, Hardy & Wallach started their weekly chinwag with Bert in the clip up top. Breer says the Patriots are respected as smart and well-coached. But their roster still needs work, and their Super Bowl run doesn’t necessarily mean they’re built to dominate long term.

Pats Path Forward

So what roster moves does Bert suggest? He and the show weighed the benefits of going all-in on Maxx Crosby versus taking the time on a slower build. They also discussed the pros and cons of keeping Stefon Diggs on the roster, as opposed to cutting him this offseason.