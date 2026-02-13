Terrell Williams will take on new role with Patriots in 2026

Jul 28, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel (red sleeves) and defensive coordinator Terrell Williams watch players during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The New England Patriots will have a new defensive coordinator in 2026.

Terrell Williams, the Patriots current DC, will be moving into a high ranking role on Mike Vrabel's staff.

Williams, who missed a portion of the season while battling prostate cancer, was with the team in Santa Clara for Super Bowl LX.

In Williams' absence, linebackers coach Zak Kuhr took on defensive play calling responsibilities. Kuhr could be a top candidate for the position.

"There'll be a lot of things that we'll have to work through there," Vrabel answered when asked about Kuhr's role as defensive coordinator, "T [Terrell Williams]'s healthy and been given a release to be back and be back at work. So again, I'll work through all those things here in the next couple days, weeks, however long those decisions may take."

Williams joined Vrabel's Tennessee Titans in 2018 and followed him to New England to be the team's defensive coordinator.

In September, the team announced that Williams would be stepping away from the team due to health reasons. Kuhr, another former Titans coach, became the defensive play caller for the Patriots. The Patriots' defense was 4th in points allowed, 8th in total yards allowed, 9th in passing yards allowed, and 5th in rushing yards allowed.