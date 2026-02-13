Stefon Diggs pleads not guilty at arraignment

New England Patriots Wide Receiver Stefon Diggs (middle) emerges from Dedham District Court in Dedham, Mass. on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. Just behind him is his attorney, Mitchell Schuster.

Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs was arraigned at Dedham Distract Court and has pled not guilty to felony strangulation and assault and battery charges filed by his personal chef.

Diggs did not comment to gathered media while departing the court house on Friday, leaving that to his attorney Mitchell Schuster.

"Mr. Diggs will be exonerated. We believe he is completely innocent,” Schuster said, “It’s frustrating for him to have to be here knowing what really happened. But he was here because he was obligated to be here, and he’ll cooperate fully."

Diggs was to originally be arraigned on January 23rd until a judge rescheduled for February 13th. A pretrial hearing is set for April 1st.

The charges date back to December when news broke that the 32 year old receiver's personal chef alleged that she was slapped and choked by Diggs during a dispute over unpaid wages. Diggs was formally charged on December 29th.