LISTEN LIVE

Stefon Diggs pleads not guilty at arraignment

The latest on the case against Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Ryan Garvin

New England Patriots Wide Receiver Stefon Diggs (middle) emerges from Dedham District Court in Dedham, Mass. on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. Just behind him is his attorney, Mitchell Schuster.

Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs was arraigned at Dedham Distract Court and has pled not guilty to felony strangulation and assault and battery charges filed by his personal chef.

Diggs did not comment to gathered media while departing the court house on Friday, leaving that to his attorney Mitchell Schuster.

"Mr. Diggs will be exonerated. We believe he is completely innocent,” Schuster said, “It’s frustrating for him to have to be here knowing what really happened. But he was here because he was obligated to be here, and he’ll cooperate fully."

Diggs was to originally be arraigned on January 23rd until a judge rescheduled for February 13th. A pretrial hearing is set for April 1st.

The charges date back to December when news broke that the 32 year old receiver's personal chef alleged that she was slapped and choked by Diggs during a dispute over unpaid wages. Diggs was formally charged on December 29th.

Diggs signed a three-year, $69 million deal with the Patriots last offseason.

New England PatriotsNFL
Ryan GarvinWriter
Related Stories
Terrell Williams will take on new role with Patriots in 2026
PatriotsTerrell Williams will take on new role with Patriots in 2026Ryan Garvin
Patriots Maxx Crosby? Maxx Crosby #98 of the Las Vegas Raiders looks on prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on January 04, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
NFLAndrew Callahan on a possible Patriots Maxx Crosby matchAdam 12
SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 27: Elijah Mitchell #25 of the San Francisco 49ers runs with the ball in the first half of a game against the New Orleans Saints at Levi's Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Patriots
NFLPatriots add two more futures contractsAlex Barth
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect