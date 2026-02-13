LISTEN LIVE

NBA announces time change for upcoming Celtics vs. Sixers game

A notable change to an upcoming Celtics should be enough to get the speculation going when it comes to Jayson Tatum.

Ty Anderson
Feb 20, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) looks on during the third quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Brad Stevens and the Boston Celtics may have finally found their date for superstar Jayson Tatum's return to game action.

At least that's what we're all going to think with the latest word from the NBA, with the Green's Mar. 1 game against the 76ers moved from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and with the game now set to be nationally televised.

While the proverbial eyeball emoji is naturally working overtime on this one, there's simply no other reason for the league to do this involving a game between the Celtics and 76ers. Not now, anyway, with the Celtics a clean five games ahead of Philadelphia in the Eastern Conference standings at the break.

This change also comes with Tatum ramping up his on-court activity in an attempt to return from his torn Achilles this season. His latest step forward on that front came earlier this week with Tatum practicing with G-League Maine.

But Tatum (and the Celtics) continue to stress that things remain in a day-to-day situation involving his recovery.

“We're just taking it day by day,” Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla said in his weekly interview with Zolak & Bertrand. “Obviously he's entered the next progression, and he continues to strive for the check marks that he's got to get, whether it's in the weight room, whether it's on the table or physically.

"So, just continue to get better and better, and we'll see how it goes.” 

The Celtics have remained one of the best teams in the NBA without Tatum this year, as their 35-19 is currently the second-best record in the East.

