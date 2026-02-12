LISTEN LIVE

Andrew Callahan on a possible Patriots Maxx Crosby match

We’re already looking ahead at the offseason.

Adam 12

The Patriots and Maxx Crosby have been linked in sports media as of late. Our Pats beat guy would love to see him in New England.

That's Andrew Callahan in the clip. He's on the beat for the Boston Herald and joined us for his final visit of the season this morning. We covered a lot, including New England's potential offseason moves. He'd love to see the team swing a trade.

Crosby, the currently disgruntled Raiders DE, would check a lot of boxes for the Patriots. As Fred, Hardy, and Wallach pointed out earlier this week, it might not take much to get the deal done. A player plus a late first-round or early second-round pick.

Patriots, Max Crosby, Super Bowl Thoughts

Andrew has been breaking down Super Bowl film for the last two days and had a fresh perspective to share. To his eyes, the blame for the loss goes beyond Will Campbell. Callahan pushed back on inflated pressure stats and said Campbell’s torn MCL wasn’t the reason for the loss.

Instead, he pointed to coaching, protection schemes, and a lack of adjustments by OC Josh McDaniels. In the end, Andrew feels everyone shares blame, from the offensive line to Drake Maye to the receivers, but the biggest concern is the coaching. Take a look below.

