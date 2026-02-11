LISTEN LIVE

Patriots add two more futures contracts

On Thursday afternoon the New England Patriots made a second round of futures contracts signings.

On Wednesday afternoon, the New England Patriots announced the signings of two additional futures contracts. Running back Elijah Mitchell and tackle Sebastian Gutierrez have signed to the star the new league year with the team.

Both Mitchell and Gutierrez spent time on the Patriots' practice squad in 2025, but did not appear in any games for the team. Mitchell is a five-year NFL vet who spent most of his career with the San Francisco 49ers. Gutierrez has bounced around the NFL since entering the league as a UDFA in 2022, including a previous stint with the Patriots.

By signing futures contracts, Mitchell and Gutierrez now have spots on the Patriots' roster when the roster limit expands from 53 players to 90 when the new league year begins on March 11. Futures deals are usually minimum-money contracts, which don't officially kick in until the new league year begins. They allow teams mostly to retain players from their practice squads. Only players who were not under contract at the end of the season are eligible for futures deals.

With these deals, the Patriots have now signed a total of 13 players to futures contracts after signing 11 of their own practice squad players on Wednesday. There is not limit to how many futures contracts can sign, as long as they to not exceed the 90-man roster (most teams don't come close to that number, to save room for free agents and draft picks).

Futures contracts do not apply to players on the active roster or IR with expiring contracts. The Patriots have 14 such pending free agents, including six unrestricted free agents.

