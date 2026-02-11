Chad Graff: Patriots were outplayed and outcoached in Super Bowl

Some say the Patriots were outplayed. Others say the Patriots were outcoached. Our latest guest says they were outplayed and outcoached.

Chad Graff is a senior writer for The Athletic. He covers the Patriots and was good enough to zoom into the show, as you can see in the clip above. Chad says New England was simply outcoached and outplayed, with Seattle’s defense smothering the Pats.

That overwhelming of the left side of the line put constant pressure on QB Drake Maye. While Maye’s shoulder and the hits mattered a little, Graff doesn’t think they were the main reason for the loss. He's of the mind that the tough playoff run could help Maye long-term.

Now the big offseason focus turns to fixing the offensive line — especially LT Will Campbell — and figuring out how much support May really has. There's plenty on those subjects and more courtesy of the Sports Hub staff over on our Patriots page.