LISTEN LIVE

‘Day-by-day’: Joe Mazzulla maintains Jayson Tatum’s recovery timeline

Mazzulla can’t wait for Tatum to come back — whenever that may be.

Colin Kennedy

Feb 8, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla watches from the sideline as they take on the New York Knicks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

As Jayson Tatum continues to progress in his return from a ruptured right achilles, even taking place in his first 5-on-5 practice with the Maine Celtics on Monday, Boston, as well as Tatum, continue to take the stance that it’s not a certainty the star returns to the floor this season. 

Mazzulla maintained that stance on Wednesday during his weekly interview with Zolak and Bertrand. 

“We're just taking it day by day,” Mazzulla said. “Obviously he's entered the next progression, and he continues to strive for the check marks that he's got to get, whether it's in the weight room, whether it's on the table or physically. So just continue to get better and better, and we'll see how it goes.” 

Tatum’s return at one point felt inevitable, but following an appearance on The Pivot Podcast where he discussed whether or not the Celtics would benefit from having him come back, it has casted doubt on his eventual return. 

Mazzulla doesn’t believe that Tatum needs any help in believing he can come back. 

“I don't have to encourage him to do those things," Mazzulla said. “That's part of his progression and who he is to go after getting as healthy as he can, as fast as he can, and attack that from day one.

“The other day was just another milestone there. And so you have to appreciate those, especially, where he was at the end of last year. So you got to appreciate those, you can't take those for granted. You just got to keep working towards the next level.” 

The one thing that Mazzulla did make clear — the Celtics will be better when he returns, whether that is in March or next October. 

“That's two things here,” Mazulla said. “Number one, regardless of  when and if he comes back, getting him back, that would make our team better. It’s just as simple as that.” 

Boston Celtics
Colin KennedyWriter
Related Stories
CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 30: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics watches from the bench during the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena on November 30, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
NBACeltics give most intriguing Jayson Tatum update of the seasonMatt Dolloff
CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 30: Xavier Tillman #26 of the Boston Celtics reacts during the second quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena on November 30, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
NBACeltics finally, mercifully get under luxury tax with latest tradeMatt Dolloff
Celtics sign Amari Williams to NBA contract
NBACeltics sign Amari Williams to NBA contractColin Kennedy
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect