‘Day-by-day’: Joe Mazzulla maintains Jayson Tatum’s recovery timeline

As Jayson Tatum continues to progress in his return from a ruptured right achilles, even taking place in his first 5-on-5 practice with the Maine Celtics on Monday, Boston, as well as Tatum, continue to take the stance that it’s not a certainty the star returns to the floor this season.

Mazzulla maintained that stance on Wednesday during his weekly interview with Zolak and Bertrand.

“We're just taking it day by day,” Mazzulla said. “Obviously he's entered the next progression, and he continues to strive for the check marks that he's got to get, whether it's in the weight room, whether it's on the table or physically. So just continue to get better and better, and we'll see how it goes.”

Tatum’s return at one point felt inevitable, but following an appearance on The Pivot Podcast where he discussed whether or not the Celtics would benefit from having him come back, it has casted doubt on his eventual return.

Mazzulla doesn’t believe that Tatum needs any help in believing he can come back.

“I don't have to encourage him to do those things," Mazzulla said. “That's part of his progression and who he is to go after getting as healthy as he can, as fast as he can, and attack that from day one.

“The other day was just another milestone there. And so you have to appreciate those, especially, where he was at the end of last year. So you got to appreciate those, you can't take those for granted. You just got to keep working towards the next level.”

The one thing that Mazzulla did make clear — the Celtics will be better when he returns, whether that is in March or next October.