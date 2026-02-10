LISTEN LIVE

Will Campbell opens up about knee injury, playoff struggles

The Patriots left tackle finally faced the music after his rough performance in the Super Bowl.

Matt Dolloff
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 04: Will Campbell #66 of the New England Patriots warms up before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Winslow Townson/Getty Images)
Winslow Townson/Getty Images

It took until the Tuesday after the Super Bowl, but Patriots left tackle Will Campbell finally faced the music.

Kicking off his media availability by apologizing for ducking reporters after a bad night in the Patriots' Super Bowl loss to the Seahawks, Campbell then fielded questions about his season. He was asked particularly about the knee injury that kept him out of the lineup for four games, and whether it hampered him in the playoffs. Campbell tried his best not to sound like he was excusing away his poor performance, but he acknowledged he in fact suffered a tear in his knee and, like pretty much everyone in the NFL, wasn't at full strength.

"I mean, it obviously wasn't 100%," Campbell said. "When you tear a ligament in your knee, it's not going to be how it was before. But I was healthy enough to go. I'm not going to say that it held me back, but yeah, it wasn't the same as it was before, obviously. But I was good."

Campbell wasn't on the injury report ahead of the Super Bowl, so it's tough to use his injury as any sort of excuse. But if anything, it's Campbell's time away from the field in general that had to set him back. He was a rookie in the first place, and that's a tough spot for him to return right before the playoffs then face an absolute gauntlet of edge rushers.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel reaffirmed his commitment to Campbell as the team's left tackle, as the 22-year-old faces as much noise as ever about moving to guard. No matter what position he plays, he'll have a lot of critics and doubters to prove wrong in his second season.

New England PatriotsWill Campbell
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
Related Stories
Mike Vrabel will have decisions to make regarding defensive staff in offseason
NFLMike Vrabel will have decisions to make regarding defensive staff in offseasonColin Kennedy
Patriots defense linesmen Leonard Taylor III waves during a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, Dec 28, 2025, East Rutherford, NJ, USA.
NFLPatriots sign 11 players to futures contractsAlex Barth
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 04: Will Campbell #66 of the New England Patriots looks to block Bradley Chubb #2 of the Miami Dolphins in the third quarter at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Winslow Townson/Getty Images)
NFLMike Vrabel leaves little gray area when talking about Will Campbell’s futureAlex Barth
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect