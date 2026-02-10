Offensive line collapse was Pats undoing, says Mike Reiss

There's plenty to unpack from the Patriots 29-13 Super Bowl loss to the Seahawks. The offensive line collapse is our current focus.

The Toucher & Hardy show on the Monday morning after the Super Bowl focused on recapping and analyzing New England's loss.

Mike Reiss of ESPN joins us all season long on Monday mornings at 7:25 with his good-natured insight on all things Patriots.

Offensive Line Collapse

One of Mike's main points? The Super Bowl loss put a huge spotlight on the Patriots’ offensive line, especially rookie left tackle Will Campbell, who was overwhelmed by Seattle’s pass rush. Reiss says the constant pressure made the game almost unwinnable.