Offensive line collapse was Pats undoing, says Mike Reiss

The Monday Morning Quarterbacking continues.

Adam 12

There's plenty to unpack from the Patriots 29-13 Super Bowl loss to the Seahawks. The offensive line collapse is our current focus.

The Toucher & Hardy show basically became the post-postgame show on the Monday morning after the Super Bowl. The balance of the four hours was focused on recapping and analyzing New England's loss. It all started right here if you missed it.

The lead clip here comes courtesy of Mike Reiss of ESPN. He joins us all season long on Monday mornings at 7:25 with his good-natured insight on all things Patriots. He was up at 4:25 a.m. Pacific time to check in live on Monday morning. What a guy.

Offensive Line Collapse

One of Mike's main points? The Super Bowl loss put a huge spotlight on the Patriots’ offensive line, especially rookie left tackle Will Campbell, who was overwhelmed by Seattle’s pass rush. Reiss says the constant pressure made the game almost unwinnable.

However, even though Campbell struggled mightily, that doesn’t mean he’s a finished product. At just 22 years old, the big question now is whether the offensive lineman can grow into his role, or if the Patriots need to rethink the entire left side of the line.

Adam 12Writer
