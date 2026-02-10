LISTEN LIVE

Now extension eligible, Christian Gonzalez wants to get a deal done with the Patriots

Heading into his first offseason where he’s eligible for a contract extension, Christian Gonzalez says he wants to remain with the Patriots.

Alex Barth
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 26: Christian Gonzalez #0 of the New England Patriots reacts during the fourth quarter of a game against the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium on October 26, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – OCTOBER 26: Christian Gonzalez #0 of the New England Patriots reacts during the fourth quarter of a game against the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium on October 26, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Billie Weiss/Getty Images

Cornerback Christian Gonzalez was one of the few bright spots for the New England Patriots in their Super Bowl LX loss. That game was his final case to the team ahead of a crucial offseason, when he'll be eligible for a contract extension for the first time.

A 2023 first-round pick, Gonzalez is still under contract through the end of next season with a fifth-year option looming for the team as well. Before it gets to that point though, Gonzalez wants to get a deal done to remain with the team long-term.

"No doubt. This is where I got drafted, and I don’t want to be anywhere else,” Gonzalez told reporters during Tuesday's locker cleanout when asked about the desire for an extension with the Patriots.

Gonzalez, 23, wasn't just great in the Super Bowl. He had a strong season overall culminating with a Second-Team All-Pro nod. His 57.0 passer rating against was the fourth-lowest in the NFL among corners with at least 400 coverage snaps.

While Gonzalez wants to get a deal done, he says it will be his team handling the negotiating.

"It’s kind of more my agents, they’ll deal with that and keep me up to speed on it,” Gonzalez shared. “Coming in today, I just wanted to see the guys, hang out with them a couple more times. I mean, it’s the last time this full team, coaching staff will be in the building. So, focus on that. Hanging out with the guys one more time today. And, you know, my agents and [Mike Vrabel] and all, they’ll talk.”

After missing all but four games due to a shoulder injury as a rookie, Gonzalez has been one of the best cornerbacks in football the last two seasons. He's started 34 total games for the Patriots, recording 24 pass breakups and two interceptions. In his two full seasons, he's been an All-Pro and Pro Bowler. Wherever he gets paid, his next deal should reset the cornerback market. It will be up to him and the team to figure out a way for that to happen in New England.

New England Patriots
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
