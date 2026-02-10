Now extension eligible, Christian Gonzalez wants to get a deal done with the Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – OCTOBER 26: Christian Gonzalez #0 of the New England Patriots reacts during the fourth quarter of a game against the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium on October 26, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Cornerback Christian Gonzalez was one of the few bright spots for the New England Patriots in their Super Bowl LX loss. That game was his final case to the team ahead of a crucial offseason, when he'll be eligible for a contract extension for the first time.

A 2023 first-round pick, Gonzalez is still under contract through the end of next season with a fifth-year option looming for the team as well. Before it gets to that point though, Gonzalez wants to get a deal done to remain with the team long-term.

"No doubt. This is where I got drafted, and I don’t want to be anywhere else,” Gonzalez told reporters during Tuesday's locker cleanout when asked about the desire for an extension with the Patriots.

Gonzalez, 23, wasn't just great in the Super Bowl. He had a strong season overall culminating with a Second-Team All-Pro nod. His 57.0 passer rating against was the fourth-lowest in the NFL among corners with at least 400 coverage snaps.

While Gonzalez wants to get a deal done, he says it will be his team handling the negotiating.

"It’s kind of more my agents, they’ll deal with that and keep me up to speed on it,” Gonzalez shared. “Coming in today, I just wanted to see the guys, hang out with them a couple more times. I mean, it’s the last time this full team, coaching staff will be in the building. So, focus on that. Hanging out with the guys one more time today. And, you know, my agents and [Mike Vrabel] and all, they’ll talk.”