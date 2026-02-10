LISTEN LIVE

Celtics give most intriguing Jayson Tatum update of the season

Would the Celtics do something like this if Jayson Tatum wasn’t expected back until next season?

Jayson Tatum seems to have taken a major step toward a potential return this season.

The Celtics posted a new Tatum update on Monday, and a different one than the typical pregame injury reports that have included Tatum throughout the 2025-26 season. As if Boston needed constant reminders of the superstar's Achilles injury. The news is that Tatum was assigned to the Maine Celtics to be able to participate in practice with them, then would be immediately recalled to Boston to "continue his rehab."

This obviously didn't give any clearer of a timeline for Tatum's return, but would the C's bother with a plan like this if Tatum wasn't expected back until next season? Celtics fans had reason to be excited about this update, a strong indication that Tatum has a real chance to suit up before the 2025-26 campaign is complete.

Entering Tuesday, the C's are 34-19 and in the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference. They have the same record as the New York Knicks, who hold the head-to-head tiebreaker for the second seed. There would probably be an adjustment period after reinserting Tatum into the lineup. But there's no excuse for the Celtics not to make a legitimate run to come out of the Eastern Conference with their All-Star duo back on the court together.

It's just a matter of when with Tatum, but it feels stronger than ever that the "when" is imminent.

