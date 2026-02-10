Drake Maye provides update on injured shoulder

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) exits the field after the loss against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Drake Maye’s right shoulder was a main topic of conversation throughout Super Bowl week, and following another poor playoff performance on the game’s biggest stage, a lot of fingers have been pointing at that shoulder as the reason why.

But according to Maye, the shoulder won’t require any offseason procedure, and will heal on itself with rest and recovery.

“Time’s the best healer,” Maye said. “Definitely just need time off, nothing that needs anything to be done.”

The second-year quarterback also detailed that he suffered the injury from a hit during the AFC Championship, and up until that point, his arm was “feeling great.”

“I think it was a case of having one hit in the AFC Championship game that was unfortunate,” Maye said. “It was unfortunate timing ... the two weeks was great to have off to have chance to be out there for my guys. You can’t blame things on injuries.”

Maye popped up on the injury report throughout the two weeks of practice leading up to Super Bowl 60, but he didn’t go into the game with an injury designation. Despite that, Maye claimed he had his shoulder “shot up” prior to the game.

A definitive injury hasn’t been announced, but it appears that it was more of a pain management issue than something that would require any surgical procedure.

“Things like this happen all the time in the league,” Maye said. “I was blessed this year with health ... just one little thing on the shoulder.”

Maye also doubled down that the injury didn’t have an affect on his playmaking ability on Sunday, despite oftentimes being off the mark with his arm.