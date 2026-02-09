Where the Patriots will be picking in the top 100 of the 2026 NFL Draft

ARLINGTON, TX – APRIL 26: A video board displays the text “ON THE CLOCK” for the New England Patriots during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas.

The New England Patriots are on to the offseason. And with their loss in Super Bowl LX, their first three selections in the 2026 NFL Draft are now set.

As the Super Bowl losers, the Patriots' first round pick comes in at 31st overall. The Patriots have drafted 31st overall three times before in franchise history, but only once when that pick came in the first round. That was in 2018, when they took Georgia running back Sony Michel.

Moving the pick could also be an option. With their impressive first season under Mike Vrabel the Patriots are in a win-now mode. Using that pick to add an established player would make sense at the right price. For example, Las Vegas Raiders All-Pro pass rusher Maxx Crosby is expected to request a trade and apparently would be interested in playing for Vrabel. Reports have suggested Crosby could request a trade this offseason.

Their second- and third-round picks are 63rd overall and 95th overall. The team has made the 63rd overall pick twice in the modern era. They took tight end Marv Cook in 1989 and defensive lineman Marquise Hill in 2006. At 95th overall the team has added defensive back Guss Scott in 2004 and offensive lineman Jared Wilson last year.

Picks after the third round are still to be determined. Those will be based on the NFL's awarding of compensatory picks, which typically happens in early to mid-March. Based on gained and lost free agents and coaches, the league awards picks at the end of each round from Rounds 3 through 7. OverTheCap.com estimates the comp picks each year, that can be found here.

Wherever the Patriots end up on Day 3, the are scheduled to have a handful of extra picks. Those picks are...

-4th round (Bears, via Chiefs 2025 draft day trade)

-4th round (own)

-5th round (own)

-6th round (Chiefs, via Joshua Uche trade)

-6th round (Steelers, via Kyle Dugger trade)

-6th round (49ers, via Keion White trade)

-6th round (own)

-7th round (own)