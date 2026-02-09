LISTEN LIVE

Red Sox trade for 3rd baseman from Brewers

The Sox dealt from a position of strength in packaging a starting pitcher in a swap for a new third baseman.

Matt Dolloff
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 14: Caleb Durbin #21 of the Milwaukee Brewers fields a ground ball during the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game two of the National League Championship Series at American Family Field on October 14, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Red Sox have shored up their third base depth via trade.

As reported Monday morning by Jeff Passan, the Red Sox are acquiring third baseman Caleb Durbin from the Milwaukee Brewers.

Mark Feinsand later reported the full trade, a six-player deal: the Red Sox get Durbin, infielders Andruw Monasterio and Anthony Siegler, and a competitive balance round B draft pick. The Brewers got pitchers Kyle Harrison and Shane Drohan, and infielder David Hamilton.

This is a developing story and will be updated...

Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
