Red Sox trade for 3rd baseman from Brewers
The Sox dealt from a position of strength in packaging a starting pitcher in a swap for a new third baseman.
The Red Sox have shored up their third base depth via trade.
As reported Monday morning by Jeff Passan, the Red Sox are acquiring third baseman Caleb Durbin from the Milwaukee Brewers.
Mark Feinsand later reported the full trade, a six-player deal: the Red Sox get Durbin, infielders Andruw Monasterio and Anthony Siegler, and a competitive balance round B draft pick. The Brewers got pitchers Kyle Harrison and Shane Drohan, and infielder David Hamilton.
This is a developing story and will be updated...
