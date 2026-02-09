LISTEN LIVE

Toucher & Hardy react to Patriots Super Bowl loss

The show took to the air live the morning after the big game.

Adam 12

This Patriots Super Bowl loss is one both fans and media will be talking about all week. And it all starts here.

As you know by now, the New England Patriots fell 29-13 to the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX. QB Drake Maye was sacked six times and turned the ball over twice. OT Will Campbell's play was so poor he didn't even take questions after the game.

Fred, Hardy, and Wallach got into their analysis early, devoting almost the entire first hour of the show to picking apart the Patriots' abysmal performance. You can watch that clip above. There's more instant analysis on the Sports Hub YouTube channel.

Patriots Super Bowl Loss

The Hub has plenty more for you to dig into, too. Matt Dolloff recapped Super Bowl LX here. He then shared his Ups & Downs, talking about who stood out in New England's loss. Alex Barth, who covered the team all week from Santa Barbara, had 4 Takeaways.

It doesn't stop there. The Toucher & Hardy show will have its usual slate of guests all week long as we continue to unpack the tragic ending to what was a magical season for the Patriots. Listen live from 6-10 a.m. or fire up the podcast whenever you like.

Adam 12Writer
