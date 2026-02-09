Patriots could potentially play in Seattle for 2026 season opener

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) celebrates with the Vince Lombardi trophy on the podium after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

If the New England Patriots are eager for a rematch with the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks, they may not have to wait long.

Historically, the Super Bowl champion from the previous season hosts the NFL season opener. The Seahawks' 2026 home opponents include the Patriots in a do-over of the Super Bowl, except on Seattle's turf.

With the Rams and 49ers reportedly set to play the NFL's first-ever game in Australia in Week 1, that leaves a rematch of Super Bowl LX as the obvious choice to kick off the season on that Thursday night in Seattle.

Week 1 of the 2026 season is scheduled for Sept 10, about 214 days from now (or roughly 5,136 hours, but who's counting?). The Patriots have a chance to watch the Seahawks hoist a Super Bowl banner at Lumen Field live and in person.