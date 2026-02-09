LISTEN LIVE

Patriots could potentially play in Seattle for 2026 season opener

If the New England Patriots are eager for a rematch with the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks, they may not have to wait long.

Ryan Garvin

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) celebrates with the Vince Lombardi trophy on the podium after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Historically, the Super Bowl champion from the previous season hosts the NFL season opener. The Seahawks' 2026 home opponents include the Patriots in a do-over of the Super Bowl, except on Seattle's turf.

With the Rams and 49ers reportedly set to play the NFL's first-ever game in Australia in Week 1, that leaves a rematch of Super Bowl LX as the obvious choice to kick off the season on that Thursday night in Seattle.

Week 1 of the 2026 season is scheduled for Sept 10, about 214 days from now (or roughly 5,136 hours, but who's counting?). The Patriots have a chance to watch the Seahawks hoist a Super Bowl banner at Lumen Field live and in person.

Other ratings darlings like the Cowboys and Chiefs are slated to play in Seattle next season, but a Super Bowl rematch feels like the logical choice for the NFL.

