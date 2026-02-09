Mike Vrabel wants Patriots to remember feeling of Super Bowl loss

During his introductory press conference and for most of the 2025 season, New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel talked about the process of building a program. It's safe to say they were ahead of schedule in Year 1, as the foundation of that program took the team to the Super Bowl.

However, just getting to the game isn't the ultimate goal. The Patriots came up short of that in Super Bowl LX, losing 29-13 to the Seattle Seahawks. Now as Vrabel and the Patriots continue building the program, Vrabel believes this loss can be something that helps the team learn moving forward.

After the game, Vrabel was asked his message to the team following the loss. He shared a big-picture approach.

"I am proud of everything they’ve done. I am disappointed just like they are. I reminded them that we are 307 days into what hopefully is a long successful relationship and program and that it is ok to be disappointed," Vrabel said. "We have to be disappointed and upset together, and I tell them I am appreciative of them, thankful, and grateful that I get to coach them. Part of our identity is not being a front runner, so again just like every year someone is going to lose this game, and we have to remember what it feels like and make sure that it is not repeated."

That message appeared to resonate with the team based on the players' postgame comments.

"That’s what motivates you. That’s what we just talked about in the locker room," quarterback Drake Maye shared. "That’s what fuels you. That’s the thing about life, you are going to have sometimes like this, and it’s how you bounce back. I think that all those guys in the locker room are going to use this as fuel and you go to war with those guys anytime, any day, anywhere. It’s motivation to get back here and not have this feeling and have what they are feeling out there.”

"It’s a lesson. You have to take advantage of the opportunities you get," cornerback Marcus Jones said. "When you are in certain predicaments, you have to have the right mindset at the end of the day. Whether it goes your way or not, you have to think about the positive side of it."