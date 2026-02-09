Christian Gonzalez made himself a wealthy man with his big-time Super Bowl performance

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 08: Christian Gonzalez #0 of the New England Patriots breaks up a pass intended for for Rashid Shaheed #22 of the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California.

On a night full of tough moments for the New England Patriots, there was at least one big bright spot: Christian Gonzalez affirmed himself as one of the very best cornerbacks in football and a big-game player.

The Patriots ended up losing Super Bowl LX 29-13 to the Seattle Seahawks, but the game could have been out of hand much earlier if not for Gonzalez’ stingy defense against Seattle’s pass catchers.

Gonzalez had a game-high three pass deflections and was crucial in limiting reigning Offensive Player of the Year Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who had just one catch on two targets when covered by Gonzalez. With seconds to go in the half, Sam Darnold had an open Smith-Njigba at the goal line. At the last second, Gonzalez jumped in front of Smith-Njigba, nearly intercepting the ball and holding the Seahawks to a field goal.

Overall, the 23-year-old corner allowed three catches on seven targets for 37 yards. His Super Bowl performance capped a trend of strong postseason play; Gonzalez had seven pass deflections this postseason (tied with Rams’ CB Kobie Durant for first) and an interception.

His strong efforts could set him up for a major payday with his rookie deal expiring. The Patriots' first round pick in 2023 could end up among the highest-paid corners in football, if not No. 1. The Colts' Sauce Gardner (4/$120M), the Texans' Derek Stingley Jr. (3/$90M), and the Panthers' Jaycee Horn (4/$100) are recent first-round corners to sign big extensions and the possible comps for Gonzalez's next deal.