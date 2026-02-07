Patriots, Seahawks announce practice squad elevations for Super Bowl LX

Just about 24 hours before Super Bowl LX, the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks have announced their practice squad elevations for the game.

For the Patriots, they're sticking with the same duo from the last two playoff games. Running back D'Ernest Johnson and defensive tackle Leonard Taylor III are getting elevated for this one.

After appearing in seven regular season games for the Patriots, Johnson was on the Patriots' active roster for their Wild Card win over the Chargers. Then after being released and re-signed to the practice squad he was elevated for the last two games.

Johnson has exclusively been used on special teams in the playoffs, mainly as a kick returner. He's returned four kicks for 106 yards.

Taylor was signed to the Patriots' practice squad midseason after being cut by the Jets. He was elevated for the maximum three games in the regular season, and has gotten the call for every playoff game. In the postseason he's played 26.9% of the team's defensive snaps and while he's yet to record a tackle he did come up with a crucial blocked kick in last week's win over the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks are elevating running backs Velus Jones Jr. and Cam Akers for the game. They were also the Seahawks' elevations last week, as they bolster their running back room with Zach Charbonnet suffering a torn ACL in the Divisional Round. Akers and Jones will join lead back Kenneth Walker and George Holani in Seattle's backfield.