Super Bowl LX, Seattle Seahawks vs New England Patriots: Odds, spread, and total

Welcome to this Super Bowl rematch between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots. This time around, the Seahawks will look not to pass the ball at the 1-yard line and try to run all over the Patriots. This showdown is on Sunday night at 6:30 p.m. EST.



The Seahawks just beat the Los Angeles Rams at home in the NFC Championship, 31-27. For three quarters, the game was back and forth scoring and neither team scored in the fourth quarter. Seattle lost in total yards 479-396 and in rushing yards 114-75. Passing yards and time of possession were pretty close. The Seahawks red zone offense was 4-for-5 and the red zone defense was 1-for-3 on stops. In the end, Seattle won this game because of more red zone opportunities and a critical muffed punt by the Rams, which set up a short field and easy touchdown. Jaxon Smith-Njigba led the way on offense with 10 catches for 153 yards and one touchdown.



The Patriots just beat the Denver Broncos on the road in the AFC Championship 10-7. New England was down 7-0 after one quarter of play, but that would be all the scoring for Denver. The Patriots tied things up in the second quarter and took the lead for good with a field goal in the third. The game quickly turned into a snow bowl game in the third quarter and Broncos backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham couldn't figure out the Pats' defense before the blizzard and during it. Total yards were close, and the Patriots lost in passing yards 102-65, but won in rushing yards 141-79. New England won the turnover battle 2-0 and both teams were 1-for-2 in the red zone.

Spread

Seahawks -4.5 (+104)

Patriots +4.5 (-108)

Money line

Seahawks -203

Patriots +194

Total

OVER 46.5 (+104)

UNDER 46.5 (-113)

Note: The above data was collected on Feb. 6, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Seahawks vs Patriots Betting Trends

Seattle is 4-1 ATS in its last five games.

Seattle is 9-0 SU in its last nine games.

Seattle is 8-3-1 ATS in its last 12 games against New England.

New England is 5-1 ATS in its last six games.

The total has gone OVER in six of New England's last eight games.

New England is 6-0 SU in its last six games.

Seahawks vs Patriots Injury Reports

Seattle Seahawks

Charles Cross, OT - Questionable

Nick Emmanwori, S - Questionable

Amari Kight, OT - Injured reserve

Robbie Ouzts, FB - Questionable

Zach Charbonnet, RB - Injured reserve

Bryce Cabeldue, G - Injured reserve

Tory Horton, WR - Injured reserve

Cody White, WR - Injured reserve

AJ Finley, S - Injured reserve

Kenny McIntosh, RB - Injured reserve

New England Patriots

Harold Landry III, LB - Questionable

Robert Spillane, LB - Questionable

Terrell Jennings, RB - Injured reserve

Thayer Munford Jr., OT - Questionable

Eric Gregory, DT - Injured reserve

Joshua Farmer, DT - Injured reserve

Antonio Gibson, RB - Injured reserve

Isaiah Iton, DT - Injured reserve

Deneric Prince, RB - Injured reserve

Lan Larison, RB - Injured reserve

Marcellas Dial Jr., CB - Injured reserve

Jaquelin Roy, DT - Injured reserve

Yasir Durant, OT - Injured reserve

Brock Lampe, FB - Injured reserve

Seahawks vs Patriots Predictions and Picks

Seattle finished the season ranked eighth in passing yards, tied for 10th in rushing yards, third in points scored, and first in points allowed. The Seahawks boast the only defense to rank in the top-5 in yards per play allowed in both man and zone coverage. Seattle's defense, led by coach Mike Macdonald, is top-ranked and excels against the run and in turnover battles. They are 6-0 against young quarterbacks. Quarterback Sam Darnold has led a team to back-to-back 14-win seasons and is looking to cap off a career-defining year. The biggest concern for this team is if Darnold goes back to his old New York Jets ways, harkening back to the infamous "Seeing ghosts" game against New England. This team has plenty of offensive depth and a win would be their 10th win in a row, and their second Super Bowl title.

New England finished the season ranked fourth in passing yards, sixth in rushing yards, second in points scored, and fourth in points against. Quarterback Drake Maye leads one of the NFL's most explosive passing offenses and led the NFL in completion percentage (72%) and passer rating (113.5) during the regular season. The Patriots offensive line will be tested against a tough Seahawks pass rush. This team has had an amazing one-year turnaround from four wins last season to a Super Bowl appearance. However, this championship game against the Seahawks will be their first game this season and will be against a team that is great on both sides of the ball and healthy. New England had to face the Buffalo Bills twice and the Baltimore Ravens once, but most of their schedule was against below-average or injured teams. The Patriots match up with the Seahawks on offense and defensive rankings, but Maye will need to take care of the ball and establish his game early.

Best Bet: Under