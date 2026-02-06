Robert Spillane has strong reaction to Brady’s controversial Super Bowl comment



Tom Brady and the Patriots are once again dominating the news cycle the week of the Super Bowl, but this time it appears they’re on opposite sides of the coin.

Earlier this week, Brady appeared on the "Let’s Go!" SiriusXM podcast with Jim Gray, and when asked who he was going to pick for the game, the former Patriots quarterback claimed he had “no dog in the fight.”

Brady’s comments have apparently reached the Patriots locker room, and it looks like they aren’t being received smoothly. Linebacker Robert Spillane specifically had a strong take on Brady remaining neutral for Sunday’s game against Seattle.

"Personally, it makes me sick," Spillane said. "He has a dog in the fight (being a former Patriot), so for him to say that, it is what it is. But at the end of the day, he's an owner of the Las Vegas Raiders now, so he's got to do what's best for him."

As for Spillane’s status for Sunday, the linebacker certainly appears like he wants to give it a go in support of his team. Spillane missed Wednesday’s practice with an ankle injury he suffered during the AFC Championship, but returned in a limited capacity on Thursday and sounds like he expects to play Sunday.

“It was all a part of the plan to take yesterday off, prepare to go [Thursday],” Spillane said. “ Just really let it rip at practice today.”

Mike Vrabel is hopeful that he will have the veteran linebacker back for Sunday’s game as well.