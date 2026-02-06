LISTEN LIVE

Patriots-Seahawks Preview: Phil Perry reports from San Francisco

Super Bowl Week continues to ramp up.

Adam 12

It's the final Patriots-Seahawks preview of the week on the Toucher & Hardy show. But let's look back before we look ahead.

Super Bowl week started with our usual Monday chat with Mike Reiss of ESPN. He likes the Patriots to win, and sees the key as pressuring Seahawks QB Sam Darnold. On Tuesday, it was Andrew Callahan live from Radio Row, talking Super Bowl and super snubs.

That theme continued on Thursday, with sportswriter, author, and Pro Football Hall of Fame voter Gary Myers weighing in on both Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft being passed over for Canton within a week of one another. You can check that out here.

Phil Perry's Patriots-Seahawks Preview

From there, we move on to NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry. Phil was up bright and early to talk to Fred, Hardy, and Jon Wallach for his usual Thursday visit at 9 a.m. (6 a.m. Pacific)! Like Mike Reiss, Phil likes the Patriots to win the Super Bowl if they can get to Darnold.

Watch Phil's clip above. Then keep it locked on the Sports Hub both on-air and online as we count the hours until Super Bowl LX. All of the Hub's Patriots coverage is here, and you can catch the shows live from Radio Row on the Sports Hub YouTube channel.

New England Patriotssam darnoldSuper Bowl LX
