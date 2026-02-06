Patriots list three players as questionable for Super Bowl LX
The final injury reports from the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks are in ahead of Super Bowl LX.
On Friday, the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks released their final injury reports before Super Bowl LX. The Patriots have three players listed as questionable, while the Seahawks have just one.
For the Patriots, linebackers Harold Landry (knee) and Robert Spillane (ankle) are both questionable after missing time this week. Spillane was out on Wednesday and Landry was out on Thursday. Both were limited the rest of the week.
Landry has been battling through a knee injury he suffered early in the season. He missed time at the end of the regular season, and briefly returned in the playoffs before being inactive for the AFC Championship Game.
Spillane missed the end of the regular season with an ankle injury. He'd returned in full, but then suffered this ankle injury early in the game in Denver last week.
Defensive tackle Joshua Farmer (hamstring) is also questionable after being a full participant this week. He's still on IR, and would have to be added to the active roster by 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday to be eligible to play on Sunday.
As for the Seahawks, fullback Robbie Ouzts (neck) is the lone limited player. He was limited all week.
Perhaps more notable is the players that didn't get game statuses. Drake Maye (right shouler) was a full participant all week and no longer listed. Neither is Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (ankle), who suffered that injury during practice on Wednesday and wasn't on the field on Thursday. He was a full participant on Friday.