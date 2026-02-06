Patriots list three players as questionable for Super Bowl LX

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: Robert Spillane #14 of the New England Patriots speaks to the media during Super Bowl LX Opening Night at San Jose McEnery Convention Center on February 02, 2026 in San Jose, California.

On Friday, the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks released their final injury reports before Super Bowl LX. The Patriots have three players listed as questionable, while the Seahawks have just one.

For the Patriots, linebackers Harold Landry (knee) and Robert Spillane (ankle) are both questionable after missing time this week. Spillane was out on Wednesday and Landry was out on Thursday. Both were limited the rest of the week.

Landry has been battling through a knee injury he suffered early in the season. He missed time at the end of the regular season, and briefly returned in the playoffs before being inactive for the AFC Championship Game.

Spillane missed the end of the regular season with an ankle injury. He'd returned in full, but then suffered this ankle injury early in the game in Denver last week.

Defensive tackle Joshua Farmer (hamstring) is also questionable after being a full participant this week. He's still on IR, and would have to be added to the active roster by 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday to be eligible to play on Sunday.

As for the Seahawks, fullback Robbie Ouzts (neck) is the lone limited player. He was limited all week.