Milton Williams keeping important perspective ahead of third Super Bowl in four years

New England Patriots fans are no strangers to making Super Bowls in bunches. And that meant that for years the team has players with significant experience in the big game, turning what is supposed to be a career pinnacle for players into more of a routine event.

However after six years without a playoff win, that experience quickly waned away. As the Patriots get ready to return to the game's biggest stage that kind of experience is sparce on the roster. Only five players on the team have appeared in a Super Bowl with just one of those players - defensive tackle Milton Williams - having played in the game more than once.

Williams, in his fifth NFL season, is on a bit of a Patriots-like run on his own. He's preparing to play in his third Super Bowl in four years, after going as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022 and 2024. His team lost that first Super Bowl, then won last year's game as Williams gave them two sacks and a forced fumble in a blowout win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Including this year Williams has already played 12 playoff games in his five-year NFL career. That's simply not normal, and ahead of the game Williams shared his family has helped him keep the perspective of just how special the early part of his career has been.

"My mom always reminds me to reflect on things like that. Guys play 12, 15 years in the NFL and don't make the playoffs, don't go to the Super Bowl. It's just crazy when you really think about it," Williams told 98.5 The Sports Hub earlier this week. "Just me, just a guy from Crowley, Texas, just love football. And now, being on this stage three times in five years is crazy. This is something I never even dreamed about. But, I'm ready for it. I like playing in these games, knowing there's a lot at stake, but also want to be remembered for something."

Williams has certainly has had a memorable season. He signed a franchise-record breaking contract with the team on the first day of free agency, and has lived up to that deal. Despite only playing 12 games this year he finished tied for ninth in the NFL among defensive tackles with 53 pressures.

He was also key as a run defender, as evidenced by the way the run defense fell off when he missed time late in the year with an ankle injury. In the five games Williams missed the Patriots' yards per carry and yards per game allowed just about doubled.

In addition to anchoring the Patriots' defense on the field, he's also been a key player in helping new head coach Mike Vrabel build and install the culture. As one of the few players on the roster who had been this deep in the season, he knows what it takes to manage this week. So, what is he telling his teammates?

"Stay - don't get too high, don't get too low. Stay even through it all, knowing that it is going to be different," Williams shared. "We are going to have a longer halftime, longer warmup time. Make sure guys are getting hydrated. The longer times we have, make sure we're definitely getting warmed up before we get back out there, so that when it's time to go we're ready for it."

Also unlike his teammates, Williams knows what's on the other side of Sunday's game - win or lose. He experienced both in Philly. That, in itself, sounds like it can be some motivation.

"Losing the Super Bowl definitely sucks. You're playing for this long, to have an opportunity to get there, and then not coming out successful, it's definitely tough," Williams shared. "We did all this for nothing, we didn't get nothing for it. But, you can't win 'em all. We won some playoff games. Obviously won a championship game to get here. So that year ain't a waste, give credit where it's due. That year we didn't get the job done."

"But winning it is probably one of the greatest feelings in the world," he added. "You're on top of the world. You put a lot of work in to get to this moment, and to finally see it pay off - dreams come true in this moment. It's special."

Going back to the start of the playoffs, Vrabel has talked about how he knows what its like to win a Super Bowl as a player, and uses that as motivation to help his players now achieve that same feeling.

"For me personally, again, I've been through this. I want the players to experience this with their families. I want them to experience this with their kids," Vrabel said on Wednesday. "I'll be excited watching them enjoy it."