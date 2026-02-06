LISTEN LIVE

Mike Vrabel hit a familiar note in his Coach of the Year acceptance speech

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel hit a familiar tone when accepting the 2025 Coach of the Year award.

Alex Barth
Oct 26, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) celebrates scoring a touchdown with head coach Mike Vrabel during the third quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Since before he was hired, one of the most popular descriptors of Mike Vrabel has been that he is a player's coach. He's earned that, and when asked about the accomplishments of his New England Patriots team this year has always turned to recognize the players on his roster. This has extended to others in the organization, in all facets of the organization.

Yet Vrabel couldn't avoid some individual recognition leading up to Super Bowl LX. During NFL Honors, Vrabel was announced as the 2025 AP NFL Coach of the Year.

Because the Patriots are preparing for the Super Bowl, Vrabel was not in attendance to accept the award. Instead he recorded an acceptance speech. Unsurprisingly, he struck a similar tone.

"Ultimately my name will go on this award, but this award belongs to a building, it belongs to a staff, and ultimately it belongs to the men in the locker room who believed when they couldn't always see it and also bought it when it wasn't easy," Vrabel says in the video, which lasts almost exactly a minute. "Appreciate that and everything they do. We did this together, and I'll always be thankful and grateful to be your coach."

"I'd like to thank Robert and Jonathan Kraft, and everybody in our building who helped us win on and off the field," Vrabel added.

One more member of the organization got named specifically. That was John "Stretch" Streicher, who was Vrabel's right-hand man with the Tennessee Titans and has joined him in New England as the Patriots' vice president of football operations and strategy.

"And to Stretch - the world may know who you are, but they'll never know the impact that you made on our team, my family, and obviously me. And for that I'm grateful," Vrabel added, before closing by thanking his wife Jen and sons Tyler and Carter.

New England Patriots
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
