Patriots, Seahawks each with one defensive DNP at Thursday practice

Super Bowl week rolls on, as the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks get ready for their matchup in Super Bowl LX on Sunday. On the second day of practice, both teams were without defensive starters.

For the Seahawks that player is safety Nick Emmanwori (ankle). Emmanwori's injury - which occurred during practice on Wednesday - has become the story of the week. Emmanwori and head coach Mike Macdonald both spoke about his status earlier in the day on Thursday, noting an "overly cautious approach" to best get the star rookie ready for Sunday. Macdonald defined Emmanwori's injury as a low ankle sprain.

Emmanwori was the only player to fully miss practice for the Seahawks. Both tackle Charles Cross (foot) and fullback Robbie Ouzts were limited.

On the Patriots' side, linebacker Harold Landry (knee) was the lone non-participant. This represented a step back for Landry after he was limited on Wednesday.

While Landry was downgraded, linebacker Robert Spillane (ankle) returned to the practice field after missing Wednesday's session. It was his first practice since suffering that ankle injury in the AFC Championship Game.

Spillane was one of three Patriots players limited on the day. He joined offensive tackles Morgan Moses (rest) and Thayer Munford (knee).