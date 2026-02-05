Pro Football Hall of Fame voter Gary Myers talks Belichick, Kraft

We were lucky to have a Pro Football Hall of Fame voter on the show just days after another prominent Patriot was left out.

Earlier in the week, Toucher & Hardy welcomed Andrew Callahan from the Boston Herald for his weekly Tuesday visit, live from Radio Row. Among other topics, the show got into how Patriots owner Robert Kraft has been passed over once again for enshrinement in Canton.

As you can see in the clip above, we had a bona fide Pro Football Hall of Fame voter to follow up on the story. Gary Myers is a prominent sportswriter and author who we love having on the show. And he had quite a bit to say about both Kraft and Bill Belichick.

Hall of Fame Voter Gary Myers: "Lock the Doors"

Gary spoke about how the new voting format has forced coaches, owners, and former players to compete for the same limited spots. That hurt both Belichick and Kraft this time around. He says that's a bad look for the Hall, but also that cheating history clearly influenced voters.