Drake Maye gives his final shoulder update before Super Bowl

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 05: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots addresses the media prior to Super Bowl LX at the Santa Clara Marriott on February 05, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Drake Maye's shoulder has been arguably the most-discussed story around the New England Patriots heading into Super Bowl LX. After appearing sore at times in the AFC Championship Game, Maye was included on last week's injury report as limited before being upgraded to a full participant once the team got to San Francisco.

On Thursday morning, Maye spoke for the final time before Sunday's game. The topic of his shoulder came up, and he was insistent he's still trending in the right direction.

"I'm not trying to lie to you guys. [If] I'm saying I'm feeling great - I'm feeling great," Maye said. "Looking forward to get out here out here today, another day of practice. Got one tomorrow - feeling pretty good."

According to Wednesday's practice pool report, Maye took every snap during first-team reps on Wednesday. The report from Lindsay Jones also noted that it "certainly appeared to be the case" that Maye was feeling good, as he'd earlier stated, during padded seven-on-seven and full-team periods.

In other Patriots injury news, linebacker Robert Spillane said he plans to return to practice when the team is back on the field on Thursday (~5 p.m. ET, 2 p.m. PT). Spillane both practices last week, and then Wednesday's practice, as he deals with an ankle injury he suffered early in the AFC Championship.

Despite that injury, Spillane said on Wednesday he's "100% confident" he'll be able to play come Sunday. Head coach Mike Vrabel said on Thursday that, even though Spillane didn't practice on Wednesday the team is far from making any determinations about his game status.

"We manage these things," Vrabel said on Thursday when asked about Spillane missing Wednesday's session. "Robert does mean a lot to us and has had a good year for us. So, we'll just kind of see how it goes today. We still have time to work through things before the game. And then we'll try to put together the game day roster we feel like gives us the best chance. Hopefully that includes Robert, but again, we have a few more practice days before we get there."