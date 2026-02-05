LISTEN LIVE

Celtics sign Amari Williams to NBA contract

Boston fills a main roster spot with the rookie big man.

Colin Kennedy

Jan 24, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Boston Celtics forward Amari Williams (77) scores against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Boston Celtics have filled one of their two empty roster spots following a pair of trades by signing Amari Williams to a two year, $2.7 million deal. 

Williams has appeared in 13 games this season, spending the majority of his time up in Maine with the G League team. The big man is averaging just over 18 points a game along with 11 rebounds up in Maine. 

He has received a lot more run in recent weeks in Boston with its frontcourt depth thinning, earning his first career start on Jan. 24 in Chicago. Williams followed that up with a nine point and seven rebound performance against Portland two nights later. 

Boston selected Williams with the 46th pick in the 2025 Draft, and it certainly appears he has made enough of an impact to earn the main roster spot. 

The move was also probably financially motivated as the Celtics appear eager to get under the luxury tax altogether, and by doing so filling the end of the bench with cheap, younger options like Williams. 

Boston Celtics
Colin KennedyWriter
Related Stories
Celtics continue to unload salary in latest trade with Brooklyn
NBACeltics continue to unload salary in latest trade with BrooklynColin Kennedy
Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics sits on the bench next to Chris Boucher #99 during the preseason game against the Toronto Raptors at TD Garden on October 15, 2025. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
NBACeltics swing trade with Ainge’s Jazz hours before deadlineMatt Dolloff
5 Takeaways: Boston continues to shock the NBA
NBA5 Takeaways: Boston continues to shock the NBAColin Kennedy
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect