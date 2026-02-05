Celtics sign Amari Williams to NBA contract

Jan 24, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Boston Celtics forward Amari Williams (77) scores against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Boston Celtics have filled one of their two empty roster spots following a pair of trades by signing Amari Williams to a two year, $2.7 million deal.

Williams has appeared in 13 games this season, spending the majority of his time up in Maine with the G League team. The big man is averaging just over 18 points a game along with 11 rebounds up in Maine.

He has received a lot more run in recent weeks in Boston with its frontcourt depth thinning, earning his first career start on Jan. 24 in Chicago. Williams followed that up with a nine point and seven rebound performance against Portland two nights later.

Boston selected Williams with the 46th pick in the 2025 Draft, and it certainly appears he has made enough of an impact to earn the main roster spot.