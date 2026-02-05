LISTEN LIVE

Celtics finally, mercifully get under luxury tax with latest trade

The Celtics saved themselves a ton of money at the trade deadline. Now, hopefully they can get back to focusing on building a championship team.

Matt Dolloff
CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 30: Xavier Tillman #26 of the Boston Celtics reacts during the second quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena on November 30, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Jason Miller/Getty Images

Hopefully, this is the last we need to hear about the Boston Celtics and the stupid luxury tax.

According to Shams Charania Thursday afternoon, the Celtics managed to swing one more trade ahead of the deadline, which fell at 3 p.m. EST. As Shams reported at 4:08, the C's are sending big man Xavier Tillman to the Charlotte Hornets, and even sent another $3.5 million their way. With that deal, the Celtics officially have gotten under the luxury tax. So, congratulations to Bill Chisholm.

The first deal the C's made was promising. Because, while the main benefit of trading Anfernee Simons for Nikola Vucevic was swapping out a redundant, one-dimensional scorer for a big man that can provide offense himself, filling a legitimate need. The follow-up trades, the dumping of Chris Boucher, Josh Minott, and now Tillman's salaries, were entirely about saving money. Chisholm is fortunate to have Brad Stevens in charge, because he just demonstrated his ability to make him happy on the bottom line while simultaneously improving the team from a basketball standpoint.

That said, the Celtics essentially just paid the Hornets about a million bucks to help them get out of the luxury tax. Now, we can hope that saga is over, and the Celtics can focus on getting as close as they can to another championship. Just don't expect much out of the bench in the process.

bill chisholmBoston CelticsNBA Trade Deadlinexavier tillman
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
Related Stories
Celtics sign Amari Williams to NBA contract
NBACeltics sign Amari Williams to NBA contractColin Kennedy
Celtics continue to unload salary in latest trade with Brooklyn
NBACeltics continue to unload salary in latest trade with BrooklynColin Kennedy
Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics sits on the bench next to Chris Boucher #99 during the preseason game against the Toronto Raptors at TD Garden on October 15, 2025. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
NBACeltics swing trade with Ainge’s Jazz hours before deadlineMatt Dolloff
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect